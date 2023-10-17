Evaluating the Impact of 3.90 Increase on Mattel, Inc.’s (MAT) Stock

The stock of Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has seen a 1.67% increase in the past week, with a -0.47% drop in the past month, and a 1.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for MAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for MAT’s stock, with a 9.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mattel, Inc. (MAT) by analysts is $24.73, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for MAT is 351.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of MAT was 3.13M shares.

MAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has increased by 3.90 when compared to last closing price of 20.53.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-04 that EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Following this, Mattel will host a webcast conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast and accompanying slides will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com. To listen to the webcast, l.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAT Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.20. In addition, Mattel, Inc. saw 19.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAT starting from BRADLEY RICHARD TODD, who sale 12,601 shares at the price of $21.37 back on Aug 09. After this action, BRADLEY RICHARD TODD now owns 12,729 shares of Mattel, Inc., valued at $269,283 using the latest closing price.

Hugh Yoon J., the SVP & Corporate Controller of Mattel, Inc., sale 7,608 shares at $21.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Hugh Yoon J. is holding 8,316 shares at $161,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel, Inc. stands at +7.25. The total capital return value is set at 14.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 12.29, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel, Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.51. Total debt to assets is 43.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.