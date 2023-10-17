Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 34.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Equinor’s (EQNR) Dogger Bank will provide a substantial boost to U.K. energy security, affordability and leadership in tackling climate change.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) is above average at 4.50x. The 36-month beta value for EQNR is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EQNR is $36.28, which is $2.01 above than the current price. The public float for EQNR is 2.96B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume of EQNR on October 17, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

EQNR’s Market Performance

The stock of Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) has seen a 1.84% increase in the past week, with a 5.58% rise in the past month, and a 16.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for EQNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.59% for EQNR’s stock, with a 17.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQNR Trading at 8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +4.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.76. In addition, Equinor ASA ADR saw 2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.38 for the present operating margin

+52.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinor ASA ADR stands at +19.29. The total capital return value is set at 97.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.49. Equity return is now at value 52.93, with 16.48 for asset returns.

Based on Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 20.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.