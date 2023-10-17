EQRx Inc (EQRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ: EQRX)’s stock price has soared by 3.02 in relation to previous closing price of 2.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that EQRx (EQRX) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EQRX is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for EQRX is $2.10, The public float for EQRX is 322.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQRX on October 17, 2023 was 4.74M shares.

EQRX’s Market Performance

The stock of EQRx Inc (EQRX) has seen a 8.64% increase in the past week, with a 5.29% rise in the past month, and a 14.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for EQRX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.13% for EQRX’s stock, with a 14.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQRX Trading at 6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX rose by +8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, EQRx Inc saw -2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQRX

The total capital return value is set at -24.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.64. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -18.00 for asset returns.

Based on EQRx Inc (EQRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28. Total debt to assets is 0.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EQRx Inc (EQRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.