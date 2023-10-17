Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Emerald Holding Inc (NYSE: EEX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.83 compared to its previous closing price of 5.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that Cannabis stocks are undoubtedly a booming opportunity. Many investors consider this sector as a great opportunity to invest and compare it with the artificial intelligence and robotics sector.

Emerald Holding Inc (NYSE: EEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) by analysts is $9.43, which is $4.13 above the current market price. The public float for EEX is 14.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of EEX was 95.24K shares.

EEX’s Market Performance

The stock of Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) has seen a 0.57% increase in the past week, with a 26.19% rise in the past month, and a 20.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for EEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.58% for EEX’s stock, with a 33.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EEX stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EEX in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $7.20 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EEX Trading at 22.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +28.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEX rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Emerald Holding Inc saw 49.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EEX starting from Field Brian, who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $3.67 back on Nov 07. After this action, Field Brian now owns 139,803 shares of Emerald Holding Inc, valued at $10,639 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.79 for the present operating margin

+46.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerald Holding Inc stands at +21.66. The total capital return value is set at -1.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.29. Equity return is now at value 13.68, with 4.71 for asset returns.

Based on Emerald Holding Inc (EEX), the company’s capital structure generated 97.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.