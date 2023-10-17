EMagin Corp (EMAN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EMagin Corp (EMAN) is $2.00, which is -$0.08 below the current market price. The public float for EMAN is 78.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMAN on October 17, 2023 was 456.88K shares.

EMAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EMagin Corp (AMEX: EMAN) has increased by 3.23 when compared to last closing price of 2.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that EMagin (EMAN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago.

EMAN’s Market Performance

EMagin Corp (EMAN) has seen a 4.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.80% gain in the past month and a 4.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.91% for EMAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.77% for EMAN’s stock, with a 20.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMAN stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for EMAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMAN in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on March 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EMAN Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMAN rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, EMagin Corp saw 144.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMAN starting from STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, who sale 21,605 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Jan 06. After this action, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC now owns 2,762,284 shares of EMagin Corp, valued at $18,299 using the latest closing price.

STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of EMagin Corp, sale 3,500 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC is holding 2,783,889 shares at $2,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.61 for the present operating margin

+33.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for EMagin Corp stands at -3.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value -86.58, with -20.39 for asset returns.

Based on EMagin Corp (EMAN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.10. Total debt to assets is 21.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EMagin Corp (EMAN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.