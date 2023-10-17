Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ESLT is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ESLT is $216.47, which is $21.28 above the current market price. The public float for ESLT is 24.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume for ESLT on October 17, 2023 was 18.75K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

ESLT) stock’s latest price update

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT)’s stock price has dropped by -7.87 in relation to previous closing price of 211.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that Innovation is a key component of most huge stock gains. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG, NASDAQ: GOOGL ), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) all produced successful innovations that enabled their stocks to soar.

ESLT’s Market Performance

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) has experienced a -4.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.21% drop in the past month, and a -8.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for ESLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.10% for ESLT’s stock, with a 2.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESLT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ESLT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ESLT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $130 based on the research report published on November 18, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

ESLT Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESLT fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.21. In addition, Elbit Systems Ltd. saw 18.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.22 for the present operating margin

+24.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elbit Systems Ltd. stands at +5.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.35. Equity return is now at value 9.98, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Based on Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), the company’s capital structure generated 46.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.82. Total debt to assets is 13.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.