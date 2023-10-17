DXC Technology Co (DXC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for DXC is also noteworthy at 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DXC is $24.90, which is $4.97 above than the current price. The public float for DXC is 202.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.49% of that float. The average trading volume of DXC on October 17, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

DXC) stock’s latest price update

DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.07 in relation to its previous close of 22.25. However, the company has experienced a -7.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-28 that Danaher Corp. DHR, -0.10% spinoff Veralto Corp. VLTO.WI, +5.02% will be added to the S&P 500 before trading Monday, when it replaces DXC Technology Co. DXC, +0.59%, which in turn will move to the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to Tuesday trading. DXC Technologies will replace Ebix Inc. EBIX, -2.48% in the S&P SmallCap 600, also effective before trading Tuesday.

DXC’s Market Performance

DXC Technology Co (DXC) has seen a -7.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.91% gain in the past month and a -27.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for DXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.29% for DXC’s stock, with a -17.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXC Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXC fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.13. In addition, DXC Technology Co saw -22.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXC starting from DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $20.72 back on Aug 24. After this action, DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR now owns 142,908 shares of DXC Technology Co, valued at $1,554,195 using the latest closing price.

DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR, the EVP & General Counsel of DXC Technology Co, sale 33,331 shares at $29.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR is holding 157,128 shares at $968,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+11.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for DXC Technology Co stands at -3.94. The total capital return value is set at 2.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.32. Equity return is now at value -15.84, with -3.74 for asset returns.

Based on DXC Technology Co (DXC), the company’s capital structure generated 153.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.54. Total debt to assets is 33.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, DXC Technology Co (DXC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.