Dow Inc (DOW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW)'s stock price has gone rise by 0.92 in comparison to its previous close of 49.73, however, the company has experienced a -1.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) is above average at 20.72x. The 36-month beta value for DOW is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOW is $55.92, which is $5.59 above than the current price. The public float for DOW is 701.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume of DOW on October 17, 2023 was 4.27M shares.

DOW’s Market Performance

DOW’s stock has seen a -1.22% decrease for the week, with a -6.78% drop in the past month and a -5.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for Dow Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.74% for DOW’s stock, with a -7.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOW Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.92. In addition, Dow Inc saw -0.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Dial Debra L., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $54.17 back on Apr 28. After this action, Dial Debra L. now owns 2,025 shares of Dow Inc, valued at $21,668 using the latest closing price.

Dial Debra L., the Director of Dow Inc, purchase 450 shares at $48.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Dial Debra L. is holding 1,625 shares at $21,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.37 for the present operating margin

+13.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc stands at +8.01. The total capital return value is set at 14.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.02. Equity return is now at value 8.88, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Based on Dow Inc (DOW), the company’s capital structure generated 80.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.64. Total debt to assets is 27.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Dow Inc (DOW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.