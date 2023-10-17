Dollar Tree Inc’s (DLTR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DLTR stock has gone up by 5.48%, with a monthly gain of 2.94% and a quarterly plunge of -24.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Dollar Tree Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.97% for DLTR’s stock, with a -18.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by analysts is $149.54, which is $63.33 above the current market price. The public float for DLTR is 219.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of DLTR was 2.27M shares.

DLTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) has jumped by 3.58 compared to previous close of 110.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-10-17 that Shares of Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) are 2% higher premarket following a bull note from Goldman Sachs.

DLTR Trading at -5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTR rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.71. In addition, Dollar Tree Inc saw -19.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTR starting from Aflatooni Robert, who sale 1,259 shares at the price of $107.03 back on Oct 11. After this action, Aflatooni Robert now owns 7,157 shares of Dollar Tree Inc, valued at $134,754 using the latest closing price.

HEINRICH DANIEL J, the Director of Dollar Tree Inc, purchase 1,650 shares at $105.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that HEINRICH DANIEL J is holding 1,650 shares at $173,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.03 for the present operating margin

+31.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar Tree Inc stands at +5.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 13.98, with 5.29 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 115.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.64. Total debt to assets is 43.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.