Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) is above average at 11.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dollar General Corp. (DG) is $130.90, which is $144.43 above the current market price. The public float for DG is 218.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DG on October 17, 2023 was 3.84M shares.

DG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) has increased by 2.17 when compared to last closing price of 111.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-16 that Consumer staples stocks were trading higher on October 13 as markets widely anticipated higher interest rates and weakening economic conditions that could boost shares of companies selling essential products like food and toothpaste.

DG’s Market Performance

Dollar General Corp. (DG) has experienced a 11.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.82% drop in the past month, and a -30.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for DG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.04% for DG stock, with a simple moving average of -39.20% for the last 200 days.

DG Trading at -13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG rose by +11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.09. In addition, Dollar General Corp. saw -53.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from Wenkoff Carman R, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $106.25 back on Sep 29. After this action, Wenkoff Carman R now owns 30,966 shares of Dollar General Corp., valued at $212,500 using the latest closing price.

CALBERT MICHAEL M, the Director of Dollar General Corp., purchase 6,000 shares at $155.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that CALBERT MICHAEL M is holding 6,000 shares at $932,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.80 for the present operating margin

+31.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corp. stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 34.73, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corp. (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 318.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 55.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 324.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dollar General Corp. (DG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.