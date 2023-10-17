Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 1.46. However, the company has experienced a -7.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that Delving into the energy landscape, it becomes critical to highlight the top nuclear energy stocks to buy in our climate-conscious world. Undeniably, nuclear energy heralds itself as a futuristic and dominant power source.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Denison Mines Corp (DNN) by analysts is $2.11, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for DNN is 815.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of DNN was 7.80M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

The stock of Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has seen a -7.01% decrease in the past week, with a -11.52% drop in the past month, and a 16.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.74% for DNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.55% for DNN stock, with a simple moving average of 16.10% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5870. In addition, Denison Mines Corp saw 26.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.68 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 169.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.