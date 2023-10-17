Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) Stock Observes -41.65% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) has seen a 14.25% increase in the past week, with a 3.10% gain in the past month, and a -36.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for DARE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.42% for DARE’s stock, with a -41.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for DARE is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DARE is $4.40, which is $4.87 above than the current price. The public float for DARE is 86.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume of DARE on October 17, 2023 was 262.56K shares.

DARE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) has jumped by 14.30 compared to previous close of 0.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 10, 2023, to review its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and to provide a Company update.

DARE Trading at -9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE rose by +14.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4661. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc saw -36.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-312.85 for the present operating margin

+99.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dare Bioscience Inc stands at -309.48. The total capital return value is set at -123.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.90. Equity return is now at value -262.37, with -106.61 for asset returns.

Based on Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE), the company’s capital structure generated 4.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.21. Total debt to assets is 1.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.