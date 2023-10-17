Cutera Inc (CUTR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CUTR is 1.66.

The public float for CUTR is 18.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 29.36% of that float. On October 17, 2023, CUTR’s average trading volume was 875.76K shares.

The stock of Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR) has increased by 11.08 when compared to last closing price of 3.43.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sheila Hopkins – Former Interim Chief Executive Officer Stuart Drummond – Interim Chief Financial Officer Taylor Harris – Chief Executive Officer Greg Barker – Vice President of Financial Planning and Investor Relations Conference Call Participants George Sellers – Stephens Inc. Jon Block – Stifel Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group Margaret Kaczor – William Blair Operator Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator.

CUTR’s Market Performance

CUTR’s stock has fallen by -10.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -59.29% and a quarterly drop of -76.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.03% for Cutera Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.51% for CUTR’s stock, with a -81.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CUTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CUTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CUTR Trading at -59.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.25%, as shares sank -55.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR fell by -10.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, Cutera Inc saw -91.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUTR starting from Harris Taylor C., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $9.91 back on Aug 29. After this action, Harris Taylor C. now owns 279,336 shares of Cutera Inc, valued at $297,300 using the latest closing price.

Drummond Stuart, the Interim CFO of Cutera Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Drummond Stuart is holding 19,678 shares at $49,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Equity return is now at value -4447.26, with -17.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cutera Inc (CUTR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.