Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNXA is 0.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.92% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CNXA was 536.44K shares.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.94 in comparison to its previous close of 1.79, however, the company has experienced a -17.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-10-05 that Check these three penny stocks out for your list right now The post Best Penny Stocks to Buy as the Market Turns Bullish appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

CNXA’s Market Performance

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) has seen a -17.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -54.21% decline in the past month and a -74.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 33.00% for CNXA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -53.70% for CNXA’s stock, with a -76.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNXA Trading at -58.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.00%, as shares sank -46.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA fell by -17.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.4502. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc saw -82.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.30 for the present operating margin

-30.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc stands at -254.74. Equity return is now at value -174.70, with -63.64 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.