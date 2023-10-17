Compass Inc (COMP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, COMP stock has gone down by -8.79%, with a monthly decline of -32.30% and a quarterly plunge of -46.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.76% for Compass Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.80% for COMP’s stock, with a -34.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COMP is 2.62.

The public float for COMP is 334.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COMP on October 17, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

COMP) stock’s latest price update

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 2.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-16 that Compass has a positive competitive standing and strong brand reputation, but there are risks to the agent commission model and uncertainty in expanding related services. Q2 earnings saw a decline, and the company expects a decline in market volumes for the fiscal year. COMP is focused on managing operating expenses and investing in research and development, but the stock may experience a negative reaction if earnings fall short of expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COMP Trading at -31.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -32.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Compass Inc saw -6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Hart Gregory M., who sale 24,604 shares at the price of $2.82 back on Oct 02. After this action, Hart Gregory M. now owns 750,065 shares of Compass Inc, valued at $69,401 using the latest closing price.

Hart Gregory M., the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Inc, sale 24,604 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Hart Gregory M. is holding 732,802 shares at $88,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.62 for the present operating margin

+10.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc stands at -10.00. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.62. Equity return is now at value -85.10, with -32.52 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Inc (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 147.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.60. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.80 and the total asset turnover is 3.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compass Inc (COMP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.