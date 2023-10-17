Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE: CBD) is above average at 0.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) is $3.32, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for CBD is 269.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CBD on October 17, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

CBD) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE: CBD)’s stock price has soared by 10.42 in relation to previous closing price of 0.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, operating under GPA Brazil, has strategically shifted its focus towards convenience stores, its most profitable business segment. GPA Brazil’s most recent financial results demonstrate sequential improvement, with notable growth in same-store sales, especially within the Pão de Açúcar banner. The company is currently undergoing strategic transformation, with a focus on spin-offs and divestments, which could potentially serve as significant catalysts.

CBD’s Market Performance

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) has experienced a 10.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.62% drop in the past month, and a -48.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.71% for CBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.29% for CBD’s stock, with a -32.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CBD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBD Trading at -24.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares sank -16.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBD rose by +10.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6620. In addition, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR saw -27.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

+19.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR stands at -5.94. The total capital return value is set at -0.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.43. Equity return is now at value 2.03, with 0.58 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD), the company’s capital structure generated 85.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.16. Total debt to assets is 22.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.