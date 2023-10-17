Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) has increased by 6.27 when compared to last closing price of 2.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-11 that FRANKLIN, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced that it will webcast its third quarter 2023 conference call. The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Thursday, October 26, 2023. During this call, Community Health Systems will review the Company’s financial and operat.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is above average at 1.28x. The 36-month beta value for CYH is also noteworthy at 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CYH is 126.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.09% of that float. The average trading volume of CYH on October 17, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

CYH’s Market Performance

CYH stock saw a decrease of -4.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -39.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.03% for Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.66% for CYH’s stock, with a -35.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CYH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CYH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYH Trading at -11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, Community Health Systems, Inc. saw -35.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.