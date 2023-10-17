Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) has increased by 1.51 when compared to last closing price of 65.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-16 that Cognizant Technology Solutions has achieved good long-term revenue CAGR of 24.9%, but recent years have seen a significant slowdown. The company has had frequent acquisitions to bolster the topline growth, with future organic growth being at question. I believe the stock is currently priced for fair assumptions of Cognizant’s future financials, as my DCF model estimates a fairly valued stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) by analysts is $73.18, which is $5.95 above the current market price. The public float for CTSH is 504.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CTSH was 3.49M shares.

CTSH’s Market Performance

CTSH stock saw a decrease of -2.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.17% for CTSH’s stock, with a 3.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTSH Trading at -4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.08. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. saw 16.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Patsalos-Fox Michael, who sale 6,926 shares at the price of $62.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, Patsalos-Fox Michael now owns 64,695 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., valued at $434,875 using the latest closing price.

Mackay Leo S. Jr., the Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., sale 4,473 shares at $61.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mackay Leo S. Jr. is holding 26,671 shares at $277,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+33.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. stands at +11.79. The total capital return value is set at 21.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.92. Equity return is now at value 17.65, with 12.45 for asset returns.

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 12.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.16. Total debt to assets is 8.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.