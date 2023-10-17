Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has plunged by -1.16 when compared to previous closing price of 41.43, but the company has seen a 0.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. New York Post reported 2023-10-16 that A British judge ruled that the bank was entitled to sack Szabolcs Fekete for gross misconduct because he lied when he claimed to have consumed two sandwiches, two coffees and two pasta dishes during a work trip, when he had really shared them with his partner.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for C is $52.16, which is $13.16 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.92B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume for C on October 17, 2023 was 17.00M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C stock saw a decrease of 0.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Citigroup Inc (C). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.31% for C’s stock, with a -11.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $43 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

C Trading at -2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.99. In addition, Citigroup Inc saw -9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Turek Zdenek, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $49.87 back on Apr 18. After this action, Turek Zdenek now owns 155,979 shares of Citigroup Inc, valued at $598,440 using the latest closing price.

Wechter Sara, the Head of Human Resources of Citigroup Inc, sale 2,950 shares at $50.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Wechter Sara is holding 82,779 shares at $149,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 6.61, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Citigroup Inc (C), the company’s capital structure generated 260.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.27. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citigroup Inc (C) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.