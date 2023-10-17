Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) has surged by 2.14 when compared to previous closing price of 2.34, but the company has seen a 1.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) is above average at 5.19x. The 36-month beta value for CIG is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CIG is $2.14, which is $1.48 above than the current price. The public float for CIG is 1.46B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of CIG on October 17, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

The stock of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has seen a 1.27% increase in the past week, with a -8.43% drop in the past month, and a -7.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for CIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.33% for CIG’s stock, with a 3.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIG Trading at -2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR saw 21.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 19.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.78. Equity return is now at value 24.12, with 9.43 for asset returns.

Based on Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG), the company’s capital structure generated 54.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.44. Total debt to assets is 20.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.