Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHH is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHH is $128.45, which is $9.48 above the current price. The public float for CHH is 30.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHH on October 17, 2023 was 416.79K shares.

CHH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has plunged by -4.89 when compared to previous closing price of 124.90, but the company has seen a -4.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-10-17 that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock surged early Tuesday after rival Choice Hotels offered to buy the company for $90 a share.

CHH’s Market Performance

CHH’s stock has fallen by -4.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.15% and a quarterly drop of -3.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Choice Hotels International, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.54% for CHH’s stock, with a -2.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHH stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CHH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHH in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $145 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHH Trading at -5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHH fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.73. In addition, Choice Hotels International, Inc. saw 5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHH starting from Dragisich Dominic, who sale 15,877 shares at the price of $124.55 back on Jul 11. After this action, Dragisich Dominic now owns 83,739 shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc., valued at $1,977,435 using the latest closing price.

JEWS WILLIAM L, the Director of Choice Hotels International, Inc., sale 2,214 shares at $119.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that JEWS WILLIAM L is holding 23,389 shares at $264,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.98 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Choice Hotels International, Inc. stands at +23.56. The total capital return value is set at 32.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.69. Equity return is now at value 124.92, with 13.93 for asset returns.

Based on Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH), the company’s capital structure generated 830.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.26. Total debt to assets is 60.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 822.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.