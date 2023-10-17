Chewy Inc (CHWY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHWY is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHWY is $33.61, which is $16.36 above the current price. The public float for CHWY is 116.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHWY on October 17, 2023 was 6.25M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

CHWY) stock’s latest price update

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.88relation to previous closing price of 17.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-12 that A pundit tracking the company cut his price target by 10%. Although he maintained his buy recommendation, the move heightened concerns about the pet food specialist.

CHWY’s Market Performance

Chewy Inc (CHWY) has seen a -4.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.20% decline in the past month and a -54.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for CHWY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.40% for CHWY’s stock, with a -48.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CHWY Trading at -24.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.21. In addition, Chewy Inc saw -52.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Bowman Stacy, who sale 900 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 05. After this action, Bowman Stacy now owns 226,539 shares of Chewy Inc, valued at $22,497 using the latest closing price.

Singh Sumit, the Chief Executive Officer of Chewy Inc, sale 785 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Singh Sumit is holding 98,916 shares at $19,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.87. Equity return is now at value 20.56, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Chewy Inc (CHWY), the company’s capital structure generated 233.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.01. Total debt to assets is 18.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 80.04 and the total asset turnover is 4.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chewy Inc (CHWY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.