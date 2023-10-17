ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has gone down by -17.36% for the week, with a -39.86% drop in the past month and a -60.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.29% for CHPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.64% for CHPT stock, with a simple moving average of -61.23% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for CHPT is at 1.71.

The average price suggested by analysts for CHPT is $10.54, which is $7.36 above the current market price. The public float for CHPT is 275.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 26.69% of that float. The average trading volume for CHPT on October 17, 2023 was 12.38M shares.

CHPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) has plunged by -1.74 when compared to previous closing price of 3.44, but the company has seen a -17.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that In the most recent trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $3.38, indicating a -1.74% shift from the previous trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHPT Trading at -44.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares sank -37.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -17.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc saw -64.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from JACKSON REX S, who sale 16,799 shares at the price of $5.03 back on Sep 21. After this action, JACKSON REX S now owns 1,973,546 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, valued at $84,533 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Michael D, the of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sale 13,729 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Hughes Michael D is holding 869,942 shares at $69,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Equity return is now at value -110.10, with -34.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.