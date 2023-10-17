Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, CNQ stock has gone up by 3.69%, with a monthly gain of 4.90% and a quarterly surge of 17.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.76% for CNQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.21% for the last 200 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) is $70.85, which is $0.45 above the current market price. The public float for CNQ is 1.07B, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNQ on October 17, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

CNQ) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.00 in comparison to its previous close of 66.76, however, the company has experienced a 3.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Investors interested in Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production – Canadian stocks are likely familiar with Ovintiv (OVV) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

CNQ Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.90. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. saw 21.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.90 for the present operating margin

+37.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. stands at +25.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33. Equity return is now at value 19.07, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 34.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.38. Total debt to assets is 17.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.