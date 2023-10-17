Brookfield Corporation (BN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 365.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookfield Corporation (BN) is $45.40, which is $14.39 above the current market price. The public float for BN is 1.48B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BN on October 17, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

BN) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.99relation to previous closing price of 32.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-16 that BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Corporation (TSX: BN, NYSE: BN) will host its third quarter 2023 conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00am (ET).

BN’s Market Performance

Brookfield Corporation (BN) has experienced a 7.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.91% drop in the past month, and a -6.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for BN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.02% for BN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.58% for the last 200 days.

BN Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -8.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BN rose by +7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.01. In addition, Brookfield Corporation saw 4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BN starting from OCM Opps EB Holdings Ltd., who sale 3,781,561 shares at the price of $58.00 back on Jun 22. After this action, OCM Opps EB Holdings Ltd. now owns 0 shares of Brookfield Corporation, valued at $219,330,538 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Corporation, sale 50,256 shares at $11.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,054,667 shares at $599,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+31.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Corporation stands at +2.18. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.95. Equity return is now at value 0.68, with 0.07 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Corporation (BN), the company’s capital structure generated 518.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.83. Total debt to assets is 51.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 461.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brookfield Corporation (BN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.