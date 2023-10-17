Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG)’s stock price has soared by 13.85 in relation to previous closing price of 0.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-07-26 that Today’s penny stock market is brimming with high-volatility stocks. That especially relates to those that fall into the category of the cheapest penny stocks.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for BNRG is 2.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume for BNRG on October 17, 2023 was 92.92K shares.

BNRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has seen a 13.86% increase in the past week, with a 12.76% rise in the past month, and a -19.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.71% for BNRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.83% for BNRG’s stock, with a -33.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNRG Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.56%, as shares surge +7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNRG rose by +13.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6702. In addition, Brenmiller Energy Ltd saw -46.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-723.36 for the present operating margin

-94.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brenmiller Energy Ltd stands at -728.09. The total capital return value is set at -113.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.61. Equity return is now at value -178.50, with -84.71 for asset returns.

Based on Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 297.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.86. Total debt to assets is 64.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 265.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.