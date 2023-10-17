Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR)’s stock price has plunge by 4.56relation to previous closing price of 7.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that The year has been subdued for oil and gas stocks. It’s not surprising because oil traded below $70 per barrel in the first half of the year.

, and the 36-month beta value for BORR is at 2.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for BORR is $9.99, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for BORR is 210.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.53% of that float. The average trading volume for BORR on October 17, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

The stock of Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has seen a 6.22% increase in the past week, with a -1.74% drop in the past month, and a -4.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for BORR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.60% for BORR stock, with a simple moving average of 4.13% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, Borr Drilling Ltd saw 47.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+14.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Ltd stands at -65.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.43. Equity return is now at value -10.24, with -2.77 for asset returns.

Based on Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 182.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 54.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.