Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) is $11.33, which is $9.01 above the current market price. The public float for BDTX is 34.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDTX on October 17, 2023 was 587.24K shares.

BDTX) stock’s latest price update

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX)’s stock price has plunge by 8.41relation to previous closing price of 2.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced forthcoming presentations during the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston, October 11-15, 2023. The three poster presentations include initial dose escalation data from the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of BDTX-1535 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the study design of this ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial, and preclinical data for BDTX-4933.

BDTX’s Market Performance

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) has experienced a -15.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -33.71% drop in the past month, and a -51.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.42% for BDTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.91% for BDTX stock, with a simple moving average of -12.87% for the last 200 days.

BDTX Trading at -26.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares sank -34.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX fell by -14.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc saw 28.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from Behbahani Ali, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jul 05. After this action, Behbahani Ali now owns 4,448,757 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc, valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc, purchase 935,850 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 3,213,828 shares at $4,679,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

The total capital return value is set at -50.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.95. Equity return is now at value -70.56, with -51.93 for asset returns.

Based on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.56. Total debt to assets is 18.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.