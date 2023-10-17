BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BHP is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BHP is $59.95, which is -$0.98 below the current price. The public float for BHP is 2.53B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHP on October 17, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

BHP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) has surged by 2.14 when compared to previous closing price of 56.60, but the company has seen a 2.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that Finding the best mining stocks isn’t easy. Unlike other sectors, like tech stocks, most retail traders have a limited understanding success factors for a mining stock company.

BHP’s Market Performance

BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) has seen a 2.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.09% decline in the past month and a -5.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for BHP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.41% for BHP’s stock, with a -4.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHP Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHP rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.43. In addition, BHP Group Limited ADR saw -6.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.97 for the present operating margin

+57.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BHP Group Limited ADR stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 40.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70. Equity return is now at value 28.83, with 13.13 for asset returns.

Based on BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP), the company’s capital structure generated 40.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.04. Total debt to assets is 19.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.