Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 8.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-16 that Beyond Meat, Inc. shares have plummeted by 70% in the past year, with falling revenues and negative gross profits. The company’s initial momentum and high valuation have been overshadowed by disappointing sales and increasing losses. Beyond Meat’s net debt has surpassed $900 million, and its equity value has fallen to just over half a billion dollars.

The 36-month beta value for BYND is also noteworthy at 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BYND is $9.25, which is $1.46 above than the current price. The public float for BYND is 60.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 41.47% of that float. The average trading volume of BYND on October 17, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

BYND’s Market Performance

The stock of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has seen a 1.58% increase in the past week, with a -14.59% drop in the past month, and a -48.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.96% for BYND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.07% for BYND’s stock, with a -36.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $5 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BYND Trading at -18.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -16.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc saw -29.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Ajami Dariush, who sale 27,690 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ajami Dariush now owns 78,774 shares of Beyond Meat Inc, valued at $405,772 using the latest closing price.

KUTUA LUBI, the CFO, Treasurer of Beyond Meat Inc, sale 15,139 shares at $14.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that KUTUA LUBI is holding 58,687 shares at $217,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.70 for the present operating margin

-6.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc stands at -87.40. The total capital return value is set at -28.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.24. Equity return is now at value -1167.03, with -25.71 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.