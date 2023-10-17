Beneficient (BENF) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Beneficient (BENF) has gone down by -20.21% for the week, with a -66.98% drop in the past month and a -64.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.28% for BENF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.02% for BENF’s stock, with a -86.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for BENF is also noteworthy at -1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BENF is 117.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. The average trading volume of BENF on October 17, 2023 was 196.08K shares.

BENF) stock’s latest price update

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF)’s stock price has gone decline by -16.01 in comparison to its previous close of 1.14, however, the company has experienced a -20.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-13 that DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) (“Ben” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled platform providing early exit opportunities and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets, announced that on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT the Company will be hosting a webcast to discuss its compelling business fundamentals that contribute to its mission.

BENF Trading at -57.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.96%, as shares sank -66.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF fell by -20.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0314. In addition, Beneficient saw -90.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45019.13 for the present operating margin

-582.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beneficient stands at -24806.82. The total capital return value is set at -15.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.07. Equity return is now at value -320.41, with -110.69 for asset returns.

Based on Beneficient (BENF), the company’s capital structure generated 10.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.81. Total debt to assets is 5.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,112.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Beneficient (BENF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.