Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BHC is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) is $9.67, which is $2.28 above the current market price. The public float for BHC is 356.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.33% of that float. On October 17, 2023, BHC’s average trading volume was 2.94M shares.

BHC) stock’s latest price update

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.50 in relation to its previous close of 7.14. However, the company has experienced a -3.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that VAUGHAN, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, will release its third-quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Bausch + Lomb will host a conference call and live webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website prior to the start of.

BHC’s Market Performance

BHC’s stock has fallen by -3.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.26% and a quarterly drop of -21.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.42% for Bausch Health Companies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.59% for BHC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BHC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BHC Trading at -10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHC fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.95. In addition, Bausch Health Companies Inc saw 17.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHC starting from Carson Seana, who sale 6,685 shares at the price of $8.28 back on Sep 06. After this action, Carson Seana now owns 385,213 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc, valued at $55,352 using the latest closing price.

Carson Seana, the EVP, General Counsel of Bausch Health Companies Inc, sale 292 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Carson Seana is holding 359,185 shares at $2,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.12 for the present operating margin

+55.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bausch Health Companies Inc stands at -2.77. The total capital return value is set at 6.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.