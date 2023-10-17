Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has dropped by -0.43 compared to previous close of 44.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that 8%-Yielding Blue Chips Perfect For What’s Coming Next

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is 9.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BNS is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) is $54.29, which is $10.33 above the current market price. The public float for BNS is 1.20B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On October 17, 2023, BNS’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

BNS’s Market Performance

The stock of Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has seen a -0.79% decrease in the past week, with a -9.29% drop in the past month, and a -13.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for BNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.23% for BNS’s stock, with a -10.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNS Trading at -4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.75. In addition, Bank Of Nova Scotia saw -10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of Nova Scotia stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 0.58 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 277.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.54. Total debt to assets is 15.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.