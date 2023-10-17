Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) has decreased by -1.02 when compared to last closing price of 3.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that If you’re searching for the best value stocks to buy now, look no further. Value stocks are back in the spotlight.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SAN is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for SAN is $5.17, which is $1.54 above the current market price. The public float for SAN is 15.94B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for SAN on October 17, 2023 was 3.15M shares.

SAN’s Market Performance

SAN’s stock has seen a -1.80% decrease for the week, with a 1.98% rise in the past month and a -4.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for Banco Santander S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.27% for SAN’s stock, with a 2.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAN Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. ADR saw 25.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. ADR stands at +10.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 10.76, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 561.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 28.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 346.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.