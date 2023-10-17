Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) by analysts is $4.65, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for BBD is 5.31B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of BBD was 19.50M shares.

BBD) stock’s latest price update

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.08 in relation to its previous close of 2.88. However, the company has experienced a 5.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Carlos Firetti – Business Controller and Market Relations Director Cassiano Scarpelli – EVP and CFO Octavio de Lazari – CEO Ivan Gontijo – CEO, Insurance Group Conference Call Participants Yuri Fernandes – JPMorgan Bernardo Guttmann – XP Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Daniel Vaz – Credit Suisse Rafael Frade – Citi Group Mario Pierry – Bank of America Thiago Batista – UBS Juan Recalde – Scotiabank Eduardo Rosman – PTG Pedro Leduc – Itaú Renato Meloni – Autonomous Carlos Gomez – HSBC Nicolas Rivea – Bank of America Carlos Firetti Hello, good morning everyone.

BBD’s Market Performance

BBD’s stock has risen by 5.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.79% and a quarterly drop of -13.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.82% for BBD’s stock, with a 0.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBD Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR saw 8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value 9.77, with 0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.