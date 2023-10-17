AT&T, Inc. (T) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AT&T, Inc. (T) is $17.91, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for T is 7.14B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of T on October 17, 2023 was 44.33M shares.

T) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) has increased by 0.35 when compared to last closing price of 14.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-16 that AT&T and Verizon have accumulated a huge amount of debt that could threaten their dividend payments.

T’s Market Performance

AT&T, Inc. (T) has seen a -2.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.38% decline in the past month and a 7.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for T. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.26% for T’s stock, with a -14.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of T

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for T stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for T by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for T in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

T Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought T to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, T fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.86. In addition, AT&T, Inc. saw -21.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for T

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.34 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for AT&T, Inc. stands at -6.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.85. Equity return is now at value -8.01, with -2.11 for asset returns.

Based on AT&T, Inc. (T), the company’s capital structure generated 162.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.87. Total debt to assets is 39.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AT&T, Inc. (T) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.