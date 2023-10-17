Asset Entities Inc (ASST) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ASST is 2.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASST on October 17, 2023 was 87.82K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

ASST) stock’s latest price update

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.31 in comparison to its previous close of 0.54, however, the company has experienced a 56.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-04-05 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

ASST’s Market Performance

Asset Entities Inc (ASST) has experienced a 56.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.54% drop in the past month, and a -63.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.25% for ASST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.32% for ASST’s stock, with a -61.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASST Trading at -27.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.67%, as shares sank -18.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASST rose by +56.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4585. In addition, Asset Entities Inc saw -86.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASST

Equity return is now at value -107.88, with -101.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Asset Entities Inc (ASST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.