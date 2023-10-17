ASML Holding NV (ASML) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of ASML Holding NV (ASML) has seen a 0.52% increase in the past week, with a 1.26% gain in the past month, and a -15.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for ASML. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.60% for ASML stock, with a simple moving average of -7.91% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) is above average at 30.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ASML Holding NV (ASML) is $702.49, which is $119.17 above the current market price. The public float for ASML is 394.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASML on October 17, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

ASML) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) has increased by 0.24 when compared to last closing price of 603.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that ASML’s sales of new systems in China could dry up in 2024. China is proving that it can produce high-end chips without ASML’s extreme ultraviolet (EUV) systems.

ASML Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $590.24. In addition, ASML Holding NV saw 10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding NV stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 79.50, with 21.12 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding NV (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.