Asana Inc (ASAN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASAN is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Asana Inc (ASAN) is $21.87, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for ASAN is 76.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.37% of that float. On October 17, 2023, ASAN’s average trading volume was 2.54M shares.

ASAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) has surged by 5.52 when compared to previous closing price of 17.58, but the company has seen a 7.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that ASANA (ASAN) transforms enterprise management with powerful AI, delivering clarity, impact, and scale for faster goal achievement.

ASAN’s Market Performance

Asana Inc (ASAN) has seen a 7.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.64% gain in the past month and a -21.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for ASAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.96% for ASAN stock, with a simple moving average of -2.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $20 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASAN Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.52. In addition, Asana Inc saw 34.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Moskovitz Dustin A., who purchase 207,802 shares at the price of $17.85 back on Oct 13. After this action, Moskovitz Dustin A. now owns 47,257,874 shares of Asana Inc, valued at $3,709,577 using the latest closing price.

Moskovitz Dustin A., the President, CEO, & Chair of Asana Inc, purchase 140,000 shares at $18.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Moskovitz Dustin A. is holding 47,050,072 shares at $2,535,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.84 for the present operating margin

+89.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc stands at -74.52. The total capital return value is set at -73.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.93. Equity return is now at value -154.24, with -41.20 for asset returns.

Based on Asana Inc (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.23. Total debt to assets is 28.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Asana Inc (ASAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.