Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) is 12.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARCO is 1.17.

The public float for ARCO is 123.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On October 17, 2023, ARCO’s average trading volume was 945.91K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

ARCO) stock’s latest price update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO)’s stock price has soared by 0.72 in relation to previous closing price of 9.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-17 that There are many advantages to investing in small-cap stocks. These companies are typically more established than the companies within the microcap stocks category (stocks with a market cap of $300 million or less).

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO’s stock has risen by 6.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.57% and a quarterly drop of -6.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.56% for ARCO’s stock, with a 8.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARCO Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.37. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc saw 17.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Equity return is now at value 54.14, with 6.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.