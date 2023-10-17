Aramark (ARMK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARMK is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARMK is $31.02, which is $14.1 above the current price. The public float for ARMK is 259.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARMK on October 17, 2023 was 5.26M shares.

ARMK) stock’s latest price update

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.89 in comparison to its previous close of 25.35, however, the company has experienced a 6.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-06 that While the current deal landscape on Wall Street remains low on M&A, initial public offerings (IPOs), and other transactions, corporate spinoffs are chugging along.

ARMK’s Market Performance

Aramark (ARMK) has seen a 6.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.53% gain in the past month and a -13.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for ARMK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.92% for ARMK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARMK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARMK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $29 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARMK Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -28.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMK rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.06. In addition, Aramark saw -10.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARMK starting from MCKEE LYNN, who sale 30,817 shares at the price of $42.46 back on Dec 13. After this action, MCKEE LYNN now owns 281,714 shares of Aramark, valued at $1,308,490 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Lauren A, the SVP and General Counsel of Aramark, sale 9,452 shares at $42.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Harrington Lauren A is holding 64,106 shares at $401,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aramark stands at +1.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 16.84, with 3.58 for asset returns.

Based on Aramark (ARMK), the company’s capital structure generated 256.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.99. Total debt to assets is 51.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 252.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aramark (ARMK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.