Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.34 compared to its previous closing price of 1.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 31.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) closed at $1.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AQST is 2.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) is $6.17, which is $4.19 above the current market price. The public float for AQST is 62.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On October 17, 2023, AQST’s average trading volume was 297.09K shares.

AQST’s Market Performance

AQST stock saw an increase of 31.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.79% and a quarterly increase of 5.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.28% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.67% for AQST’s stock, with a 19.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AQST Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares surge +11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +31.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4792. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc saw 91.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.23 for the present operating margin

+58.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stands at -114.11. The total capital return value is set at -217.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -749.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.