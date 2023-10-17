Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APTO is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APTO is $19.71, which is $104.7 above the current price. The public float for APTO is 2.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APTO on October 17, 2023 was 39.60K shares.

APTO) stock’s latest price update

Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO)’s stock price has soared by 30.84 in relation to previous closing price of 2.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-18 that SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that the Aptose management team will participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference being held September 26-28, 2023, in New York City.

APTO’s Market Performance

Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) has experienced a 11.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.89% drop in the past month, and a -34.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.65% for APTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for APTO’s stock, with a -57.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for APTO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APTO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on October 19, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

APTO Trading at -20.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.30%, as shares sank -19.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTO rose by +11.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Aptose Biosciences Inc saw -67.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTO starting from Seizinger Bernd R., who purchase 17,000 shares at the price of $3.14 back on Sep 22. After this action, Seizinger Bernd R. now owns 17,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc, valued at $53,380 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTO

The total capital return value is set at -75.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.38. Equity return is now at value -137.37, with -104.14 for asset returns.

Based on Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.34. Total debt to assets is 2.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.