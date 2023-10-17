Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Stock Sees a16.53 Increase

In the past week, APLT stock has gone up by 15.10%, with a monthly gain of 51.61% and a quarterly surge of 107.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.75% for Applied Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.59% for APLT’s stock, with a 106.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) is $7.67, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for APLT is 42.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLT on October 17, 2023 was 840.89K shares.

APLT) stock's latest price update

The stock price of Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) has surged by 16.53 when compared to previous closing price of 2.42, but the company has seen a 15.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that The ongoing ARISE-HF Phase 3 global clinical trial is evaluating the efficacy of AT-001 (caficrestat) on cardiac functional capacity in patients with diabetic cardiomyopathy (DbCM) Baseline data from ARISE-HF shows patients with DbCM exhibit reduced cardiac functional capacity resulting in decreased physical activity NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced it will participate in a Symposium presentation, entitled Diabetic Cardiomyopathy (DbCM): a severe complication of diabetes, at the 59th European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting to take place October 2-6, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany and online.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

APLT Trading at 51.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.52%, as shares surge +42.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT rose by +15.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +270.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc saw 271.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Shendelman Shoshana, who sale 115,632 shares at the price of $2.70 back on Sep 27. After this action, Shendelman Shoshana now owns 2,600,355 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc, valued at $312,206 using the latest closing price.

Perfetti Riccardo, the Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics Inc, sale 10,932 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Perfetti Riccardo is holding 693,924 shares at $29,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

The total capital return value is set at -239.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -241.36. Equity return is now at value -682.16, with -120.25 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT), the company’s capital structure generated 33.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.02. Total debt to assets is 3.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.