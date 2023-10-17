Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) is above average at 40.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) is $98.54, which is $7.46 above the current market price. The public float for APO is 394.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APO on October 17, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.35 in comparison to its previous close of 87.56, however, the company has experienced a -2.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-12 that Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss his decision to write an op-ed to UPenn’s student newspaper criticizing university president Elizabeth Magill and board of trustees chair Scott Bok over a Palestinian literary festival held last month, fighting antisemitism on college campuses, rising tensions following the Israel-Hamas war, the double standard in the exercise of free speech, and more.

APO’s Market Performance

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has seen a -2.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.94% decline in the past month and a 5.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for APO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.88% for APO’s stock, with a 18.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APO Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.60. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc saw 36.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Zelter James C, who sale 60,779 shares at the price of $79.22 back on Jul 13. After this action, Zelter James C now owns 5,678,785 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc, valued at $4,814,937 using the latest closing price.

Zelter James C, the Co-President () of Apollo Global Management Inc, sale 23,752 shares at $78.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Zelter James C is holding 5,716,630 shares at $1,872,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -16.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.31. Equity return is now at value 20.84, with 0.47 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,837.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.60. Total debt to assets is 4.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,833.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.