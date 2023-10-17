Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) has plunged by -0.95 when compared to previous closing price of 54.33, but the company has seen a 0.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-15 that With the market seemingly poised for a rotation out of high-risk assets toward more reasonable fare, unloved value stocks may have a chance to finally secure their time in the spotlight. Basically, the good times of any artificial intelligence-based technology firm soaring higher may be ending.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) by analysts is $66.97, which is $13.41 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 1.70B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of BUD was 2.12M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

BUD stock saw a decrease of 0.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.00% for BUD stock, with a simple moving average of -8.60% for the last 200 days.

BUD Trading at -3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.18. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR saw -10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+51.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR stands at +10.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.06. Equity return is now at value 8.61, with 2.99 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 108.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.15. Total debt to assets is 37.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.