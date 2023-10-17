Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) is above average at 28.48x. The 36-month beta value for TMUS is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TMUS is $174.35, which is $27.39 above than the current price. The public float for TMUS is 474.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.36% of that float. The average trading volume of TMUS on October 17, 2023 was 4.70M shares.

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has increased by 1.11 when compared to last closing price of 141.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-15 that A new 52-week low for Verizon stock means a new record high dividend yield. While its dividend might be safe, another telecom stock could be a better choice.

TMUS’s Market Performance

TMUS’s stock has risen by 2.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.92% and a quarterly rise of 3.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for T-Mobile US Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.19% for TMUS’s stock, with a 1.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMUS Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.29. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc saw 2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Bazzano Dara, who sale 3,953 shares at the price of $141.36 back on Sep 13. After this action, Bazzano Dara now owns 10,877 shares of T-Mobile US Inc, valued at $558,796 using the latest closing price.

Freier Jon, the President, Consumer Group of T-Mobile US Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Freier Jon is holding 175,901 shares at $2,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 9.05, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.