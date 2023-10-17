Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)

The 36-month beta value for HRTG is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HRTG is $6.23, which is -$2.31 below than the current price. The public float for HRTG is 17.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. The average trading volume of HRTG on October 17, 2023 was 242.89K shares.

HRTG) stock’s latest price update

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.52 in comparison to its previous close of 5.45, however, the company has experienced a -10.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that Does Heritage Insurance (HRTG) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

HRTG’s Market Performance

HRTG’s stock has fallen by -10.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.63% and a quarterly rise of 18.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.88% for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.93% for HRTG’s stock, with a 28.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HRTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HRTG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HRTG Trading at -5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTG fell by -10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +200.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.71. In addition, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. saw 180.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTG starting from WIDDICOMBE RICHARD A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.01 back on Mar 21. After this action, WIDDICOMBE RICHARD A now owns 681,921 shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., valued at $15,050 using the latest closing price.

Garateix Ernie J, the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $3.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Garateix Ernie J is holding 470,160 shares at $3,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. stands at -23.30. The total capital return value is set at -16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.24. Equity return is now at value -8.18, with -1.05 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG), the company’s capital structure generated 122.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.00. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.