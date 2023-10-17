Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FTRE is $28.33, which is -$2.26 below than the current price. The public float for FTRE is 88.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume of FTRE on October 17, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

FTRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTRE) has increased by 2.73 when compared to last closing price of 30.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. WSJ reported 2023-10-16 that The activist investor plans to push for changes that could boost margins among other initiatives aimed at share-price appreciation.

FTRE’s Market Performance

Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) has experienced a 8.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.70% rise in the past month, and a -7.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for FTRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.07% for FTRE’s stock, with a 3.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTRE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FTRE by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for FTRE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $31 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTRE Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTRE rose by +8.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.49. In addition, Fortrea Holdings Inc saw 2.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTRE starting from Pike Thomas, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $25.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Pike Thomas now owns 20,000 shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc, valued at $504,640 using the latest closing price.

NEUPERT PETER M, the Director of Fortrea Holdings Inc, purchase 11,000 shares at $25.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that NEUPERT PETER M is holding 21,996 shares at $278,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.92 for the present operating margin

+17.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortrea Holdings Inc stands at +6.23. The total capital return value is set at 8.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76.

Based on Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.86. Total debt to assets is 1.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.18.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.