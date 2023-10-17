Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 171.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-10 that Artificial intelligence. New pharmaceutical drugs.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ADI is 496.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of ADI was 3.25M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI’s stock has seen a -0.33% decrease for the week, with a -3.03% drop in the past month and a -12.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for Analog Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for ADI’s stock, with a -5.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $190 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADI Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.23. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 5.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from ROCHE VINCENT, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $182.60 back on Sep 01. After this action, ROCHE VINCENT now owns 70,713 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,826,000 using the latest closing price.

ROCHE VINCENT, the Chair & CEO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $197.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that ROCHE VINCENT is holding 70,713 shares at $1,976,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Equity return is now at value 10.35, with 7.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.